Two die as truck rams covered van in Dhaka

Two people have died after a truck crashed into a parked covered van in Dhaka’s Shyamoli.
The accident in front of Rupayan Tower around 4 am on Saturday, according to Mohammadpur police.
The covered van had broken down and was near the side of the road, said SI Raqibul Islam.
Thirty-seven-year-old Rony, an assistant on the covered van, was standing behind the vehicle, the SI said.
“Suddenly a truck rammed into the covered van from the back.”
Rony and 26-year-old truck driver Raju died on the spot.
Covered van driver Hassan, 32, was injured and taken to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation for treatment, SI Raqibul said.
The covered van and truck have been seized and a case is being prepared over the incident.