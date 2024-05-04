Two schoolboys drown in Uttara lake

The fire service’s diving team recovered the bodies around 3:30pm after they went missing in Uttara's Sector 16 lake

Two schoolboys aged around 15 years have drowned while bathing in a lake in Dhaka’s Uttara.

The Tongi Fire Station diving team recovered the bodies around 3:30pm after they went missing in Uttara's Sector 16 lake on Saturday afternoon, said Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Dhaka Fire Service Zone-3.

Identified with their first names, Ashraful and Jehad alias Tamim were reportedly ninth-grade students at Shaheed Police Smrity College in Mirpur, said the fire service official.

Their bodies were handed over to Turag Police Station, but police could not identify one person or their school.

The police station’s chief Sheikh Sadiq said five friends went to bathe in the lake near the bridge No. 10 around 2pm.

When they swam into the lake, two boys drowned and the other three tried to rescue them, but failed.

The survivors then came to the shore and informed police with the help of others.

Later, the fire service came and recovered the bodies.

Sadiq said only Ashraful's name was confirmed among the two dead. The other's identity remains unverified and they have no information regarding which school they attended.