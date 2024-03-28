Deaths of two Bangladeshis in BSF firing due to 'illegal border crossings': FM Mahmud

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said that the recent shooting deaths of two Bangladeshis at the border were due to the fact that they had illegally crossed into Indian territory.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has officially protested these incidents with India's Border Security Force (BSF), he said on Thursday.

Mahmud noted that the BSF has increased its use of 'non-lethal weapons', which has prevented the death toll from being significantly higher.