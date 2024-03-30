Bangladeshi man shot dead, two injured by India’s BSF in Lalmonirhat

A Bangladeshi man has allegedly been shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) in Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj Upazila. Two others suffered bullet injuries during the shooting.
The incident occurred on the Beltala Burirhat border in the Upazila’s Chondropur Union early on Saturday, Kaliganj Police Station chief Imtiaz Kabir said.
The dead man has been identified as Muroli Chandra Barman Roy, a resident of the Union’s Uttar Balapara village.
BSF fire has killed two people so far on the Lalmonirhat border in four days.
“Muroli went to India with 20 others to transport cattle in the wee hours of Saturday. A patrol team of the BSF-75 Chitrakoot camp opened fire on them as the group was returning home, leaving three of them injured,” Imtiaz said, citing the locals.
Muroli died after being rescued by other members of the group. The injured – Mizanur and Liton Mia, are receiving treatment at an unknown facility.
Muroli’s body was taken to the police station for an autopsy after the incident was reported. Further action would be taken after an investigation, the police chief said.
BSF has been requested to attend a flag meeting in protest of the incident, said Lt Colonel Mofazzal Hossain Akhand, commander of Lalmonirhat-15 Border Guard Bangladesh.