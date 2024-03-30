Bangladeshi man shot dead, two injured by India’s BSF in Lalmonirhat

A Bangladeshi man has allegedly been shot dead by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) in Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj Upazila. Two others suffered bullet injuries during the shooting.

The incident occurred on the Beltala Burirhat border in the Upazila’s Chondropur Union early on Saturday, Kaliganj Police Station chief Imtiaz Kabir said.

The dead man has been identified as Muroli Chandra Barman Roy, a resident of the Union’s Uttar Balapara village.

BSF fire has killed two people so far on the Lalmonirhat border in four days.