2 ‘drug traders’ injured after BSF fire rubber bullets in Benapole

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has reportedly fired rubber bullets at two Bangladeshi men after they breached the border in Jashore's Benapole.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed that the two men were drug peddlers.

Members of the Kaliani BSF Camp in India, situated opposite the Doulatpur BGB Camp in Bangladesh, used rubber bullets to subdue the men at the border around 10:30pm on Tuesday, according to Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anowar, chief of 21 BGB Battalion.