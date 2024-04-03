2 ‘drug traders’ injured after BSF fire rubber bullets in Benapole

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has reportedly fired rubber bullets at two Bangladeshi men after they breached the border in Jashore's Benapole.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed that the two men were drug peddlers.
Members of the Kaliani BSF Camp in India, situated opposite the Doulatpur BGB Camp in Bangladesh, used rubber bullets to subdue the men at the border around 10:30pm on Tuesday, according to Lt Col Mohammad Khurshid Anowar, chief of 21 BGB Battalion.
The injured, Shafiqul Islam Dalim, 32, and Pias Babu, 35, are residents of Doulatpur village in Benapole.
They reportedly ventured 25 yards into Indian territory near the main border pillar 17/7-S, to allegedly smuggle contraband cough syrup Phensedyl, often abused as a narcotic.
BSF personnel chased after them before firing rubber bullets, according to Lt Col Anowar. A BGB patrol team from the Daulatpur BOP later brought them home.
The injured were handed over to the Benapole Port Police Station after receiving first aid, the BGB officer said.