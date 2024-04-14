Eid cheer returns to homes of freed MV Abdullah sailors

Eid day came and went, but there were no festivities at the homes of the MV Abdullah sailors who had been taken hostage by Somali pirates. Their families instead waited, anxiously, for any news of their loved ones.

But now that they have been released, the joy has been restored.

“My son is free,” said Lutfe Ara Begum, the mother of freed sailor Ainul Haque. “I have no words to express how wonderful it is.”

“Eid came, but there was no joy in our home. I spoke to Ainul the day before Eid. Then I couldn’t speak to him for two days. We were very worried about his release.”

She expressed her gratitude and delight that her son and his co-workers were freed so quickly.

“I am thankful to the ship owners, the honourable prime minister, and the media. Because they always monitored the situation, our boys were freed.”

On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took the 23 sailors on board hostage. The vessel was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates at the time. The cargo ship is operated by SR Shipping, a unit of Kabir Group.

After capturing the vessel, the pirates moved it to the Somali coast and regularly changed its position. Nine days after the vessel was hijacked, the pirates contacted the owners through a third party.