    বাংলা

    S Alam Group warehouse fire still burning after 4 days in Chattogram

    The Fire Service hopes to fully extinguish the flames at a raw sugar warehouse by Thursday night

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 7 March 2024, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 09:29 AM

    Four days have passed since a fire engulfed the raw sugar warehouse of the S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Ltd in Chattogram, and the flames are still flickering.

    Fifteen firefighting units were working to douse the flames at the warehouse owned by S Alam Group in Karnafuli Upazila’s Ichapur on Thursday afternoon.

    Up to 80 percent of the fire has been extinguished, and efforts are underway to put out the remaining 20 percent, said Dinomoni Sharma, deputy director at Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    The blaze erupted at S Alam Group crude sugar warehouse around 4 pm on Monday.

    Fifteen firefighting units managed to take control of the situation later that night, preventing the blaze from reaching the main factory and adjacent warehouses.

    However, the fire in warehouse No. 1 at the S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Ltd has not been completely extinguished.

    Located beside the 11 MW S Alam Power Plant, the sugar mill operates using electricity generated by the plant.

    Company officials said that 400,000 tonnes of raw sugar was stored across four warehouses at the mill, intended for refinement and subsequent sale during Ramadan.

    However, around 100,000 tonnes of this stock stored in warehouse No. 1 was destroyed by the fire.

    Warehouse No. 1 spans 65,700 square feet, with a height equivalent to a five-storey building.

    The fire is still burning in pockets of the warehouse's upper parts, said Dinomoni. The emergency responders, equipped with robot firefighters, foam and chemicals, are working to douse the fire.

    The Fire Service hopes to completely extinguish the fire by Thursday night.

    Authorities attributed the difficulties in extinguishing the fire to the carbon and oxygen contained in the raw sugar stored at the location.

    The incident has also caused environmental concerns. Since Monday afternoon, fish and aquatic life have begun floating to the surface of the Karnafuli River due to diminished dissolved oxygen levels resulting from burnt sugar waste mixing into the water.

    Experts have called for measures to prevent the waste from entering the river.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fish surface on Karnaphuli River due to burnt sugar waste from S Alam Group warehouse fire
    Fish surface on Karnaphuli after burnt sugar waste flows in
    Big fish are rare in the pollution-hit river and drew a crowd of hundreds of eager fishermen on Wednesday
    Fire at sugar warehouse will not affect the market, says S Alam Group
    Warehouse fire won’t affect the market: S Alam Group
    Around 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar burnt in a fire at a warehouse owned by the company in Chattogram
    Melting of raw sugar intensified warehouse fire in Chattogram, says fire service
    Melting of raw sugar intensified Ctg warehouse fire: fire service
    Crude sugar is a compound of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. Both carbon and oxygen help to ignite fire
    S Alam sugar mill in Chattogram catches fire
    S Alam sugar mill in Ctg catches fire
    The mill owned by the conglomerate is situated in the Moizzartek area of the port city

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality