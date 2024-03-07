S Alam Group warehouse fire still burning after 4 days in Chattogram

Four days have passed since a fire engulfed the raw sugar warehouse of the S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Ltd in Chattogram, and the flames are still flickering.

Fifteen firefighting units were working to douse the flames at the warehouse owned by S Alam Group in Karnafuli Upazila’s Ichapur on Thursday afternoon.

Up to 80 percent of the fire has been extinguished, and efforts are underway to put out the remaining 20 percent, said Dinomoni Sharma, deputy director at Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The blaze erupted at S Alam Group crude sugar warehouse around 4 pm on Monday.