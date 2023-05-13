    বাংলা

    Cyclone Mocha moves closer to Bangladesh coast

    The cyclone was 795-865 kilometres from the Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports around 12 am on Saturday

    Cox’s Bazar and adjoining coastal regions of Bangladesh are going to feel the peripheral effect of Cyclone Mocha by Saturday evening, the Met Office said in its latest weather bulletin.

    It is set to intensify further and make landfall at Cox’s Bazar and North Myanmar coasts between 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday, according to the Met Office in Dhaka.

    The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the cyclone centre is about 150 kph, rising to 170 kph in gusts and squalls. The sea will be very rough near the cyclone centre.

    Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports will come under the great danger signal No. 8, while Mongla and Payra ports have been advised to keep local warning signal No. 4.

    The Met Office said Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar may face wind-driven storm surge of 8-12 feet above the normal level under the peripheral effect of the storm. The storm surge in the other districts with the local warning signal is likely to be 5-7 feet above the normal level.

    The Met Office advised all fishing boats and trawlers to remain in shelter until further notice.

    The World Meteorological Organization, an agency of the United Nations, forecasts that Mocha will further strengthen until landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, close to Sittwe on Sunday noon.

    It is forecast to make landfall with maximum sustained winds of 180-190 km/h, the equivalent of category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale of 1 to 5, a rating based only on the hurricane's maximum sustained wind speed. Heavy rainfall is forecast, with the possible risk of floods, flash floods and landslides.

    There will be major impacts both ahead and after landfall for potentially hundreds of thousands of the world’s most vulnerable people.

    Cox’s Bazaar is home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees, the world’s largest camp. The state of Rakhine in neighbouring Myanmar has about six million people in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

    This cyclone impact area both in Cox’s Bazaar and Rakhine is low-lying and highly prone to flooding. Heavy rains and strong winds are later expected to hit inland communities in the Northwest which are also prone to landslides and flooding.

