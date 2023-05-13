Cyclone Mocha moves closer to Bangladesh coast

The World Meteorological Organization, an agency of the United Nations, forecasts that Mocha will further strengthen until landfall between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, close to Sittwe on Sunday noon.

It is forecast to make landfall with maximum sustained winds of 180-190 km/h, the equivalent of category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale of 1 to 5, a rating based only on the hurricane's maximum sustained wind speed. Heavy rainfall is forecast, with the possible risk of floods, flash floods and landslides.

There will be major impacts both ahead and after landfall for potentially hundreds of thousands of the world’s most vulnerable people.

Cox’s Bazaar is home to nearly one million Rohingya refugees, the world’s largest camp. The state of Rakhine in neighbouring Myanmar has about six million people in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

This cyclone impact area both in Cox’s Bazaar and Rakhine is low-lying and highly prone to flooding. Heavy rains and strong winds are later expected to hit inland communities in the Northwest which are also prone to landslides and flooding.