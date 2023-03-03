RAB arrests death-row convict who fled after murdering wife two decades ago

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a man who was sentenced to death for killing his wife in 2001.
Oli Uddin Bagha alias Ali Ahammad, 43, was arrested during a drive at Kandrakpur in Bhola Sadar Upazila early on Friday, said Major Mohammad Jahangir Alam of RAB-8.
Oli, a native of Hizla Upazila in Barishal, married Rokeya alias Helena in March 2001. Months after the wedding, Oli beat his wife to death over a domestic feud before going into hiding, the RAB officer said.
Rokeya’s father started a murder case over the incident the following year. A Barishal court sentenced Oli to death in the case in 2015.
Oli had been on the run in disguise ever since. The law enforcers used modern technology to trace his location, Jahangir said, adding that the convict would be handed over to Hizla police.