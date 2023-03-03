RAB arrests death-row convict who fled after murdering wife two decades ago

Oli Uddin Bagha alias Ali Ahammad, 43, was arrested during a drive at Kandrakpur in Bhola Sadar Upazila early on Friday, said Major Mohammad Jahangir Alam of RAB-8.

Oli, a native of Hizla Upazila in Barishal, married Rokeya alias Helena in March 2001. Months after the wedding, Oli beat his wife to death over a domestic feud before going into hiding, the RAB officer said.