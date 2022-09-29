Dhaka-Mymensingh rail services resume two hours after tree falls on tracks

The young refugee appears with a pistol in a video spread on Facebook
Rail links between Dhaka and Mymensingh have been restored two hours after a tree fell on the rail line in Trishal Upazila.
Train movement resumed at around 11:30 am on Thursday after the tree was removed from the tracks, Mymensingh Railway Station Inspector Md Mohiuddin said.
Rail communication was brought to a halt at around 9:30 am after stormy winds uprooted the tree.
The Dhaka-bound Brahmaputra Express at Fatemanagar and Dewanganj-bound Dewanganj commuter train at Aulianagar station have left for their destinations after the delay.