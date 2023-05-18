BUET student dies by apparent suicide, body found at home in Hazaribagh

Police have recovered the body of a BUET student who apparently took his own life at his home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.

The 21-year old student, Rakibul Hossain Rafi, lived with his parents and elder sister in the house on Baddanagar Lane.

Police responded to a call received on the 999 national helpline on Thursday morning and found his room was locked from the inside, said Ismail Hossain, an inspector at Hazaribagh Police Station.