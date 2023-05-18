    বাংলা

    BUET student dies by apparent suicide, body found at home in Hazaribagh

    A note is found in his room where his body was hanging from the ceiling

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 May 2023, 03:00 PM
    Updated : 18 May 2023, 03:00 PM

    Police have recovered the body of a BUET student who apparently took his own life at his home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.

    The 21-year old student, Rakibul Hossain Rafi, lived with his parents and elder sister in the house on Baddanagar Lane.

    Police responded to a call received on the 999 national helpline on Thursday morning and found his room was locked from the inside, said Ismail Hossain, an inspector at Hazaribagh Police Station.

    Police broke into the room and found Rafi’s body hanging from the ceiling, he said.

    A note was found in the room. It read: “Ma, please forgive me!”

    “It appears that Rafi died by suicide. The body was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of his death,” said Ismail.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Court orders new investigation into Fardin’s death
    The Detective Branch and the Rapid Action Battalion concluded that Fardin died by suicide, but his father objected to the findings
    Police find body of youth six months after kidnap and murder in Gazipur
    Youth’s body found six months after murder
    Kidnappers killed him after his family refused to pay ransom, police say
    Student injured in Dhaka motorcycle accident that killed female friend dies ‘by suicide’
    Student injured in motorcycle crash dies ‘by suicide’
    Citing family members, police say the youth had been remorseful over the accident
    Representational file photo.
    12 killed in Eid day motorcycle crashes
    Schoolboys were among the dead, according to reports from different districts

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk