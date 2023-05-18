BUET student dies by apparent suicide, body found at home in Hazaribagh

Police have recovered the body of a BUET student who apparently took his own life at his home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh.
The 21-year old student, Rakibul Hossain Rafi, lived with his parents and elder sister in the house on Baddanagar Lane.
Police responded to a call received on the 999 national helpline on Thursday morning and found his room was locked from the inside, said Ismail Hossain, an inspector at Hazaribagh Police Station.
Police broke into the room and found Rafi’s body hanging from the ceiling, he said.
A note was found in the room. It read: “Ma, please forgive me!”
“It appears that Rafi died by suicide. The body was taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of his death,” said Ismail.