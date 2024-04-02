Tense silence descends on BUET campus

The atmosphere is tense at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) campus following the High Court’s order to suspend its ban on student politics.

At 11:30am on Tuesday, the campus was largely empty with few students in sight. Although the university’s administration work was ongoing, no classes or exams were being held.

The university’s security guard told bdnews24.com : “No students have entered the building to attend their classes in the last four days.”

According to the students, pupils are not showing up on campus since regular class activities have been disrupted. Although there is an exam scheduled for Wednesday, the students are unsure whether they will sit for the exam.

The remaining exams will be held after Eid as holidays begin on Apr 4, said Prof Md Imamul Hasan Bhuiyan, the university’s exam controller.

According to Prof Bhuiyan, students did not sit for the exams on Mar 30 and Mar 31.