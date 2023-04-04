    বাংলা

    Devastating fire at Bangabazar clothing market

    Bangabazar, one of the biggest markets in the country, houses clothes stores constructed of tin and wood in its labyrinthine structure

    Published : 4 April 2023, 02:41 AM
    Bangabazar, one of the biggest clothing markets in Dhaka, has caught fire.

    As many as 41 fire service units have been working to tame the blaze at the market, according to the Fire Service Control Room.

    The fire broke out at the market adjacent to the headquarters of the Fire Service at around 6:10 am on Tuesday, said Anwarul Islam Dolon, an official in the media department of the Fire Service.

    The first unit of firefighters reached the scene within two minutes and a total of 41 units are working to douse the fire as of now.

    Bangabazar, one of the biggest markets in the country, houses clothes stores constructed of tin and wood in its labyrinthine structure.

