Argentina begins process to reopen embassy in Dhaka by Feb, says Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Argentina has started the process to reopen an embassy in Dhaka during his counterpart Santiago Cafiero’s trip to the country at the end of February.

The Argentine foreign minister is slated to visit Dhaka on Feb 26 on a two-day trip.

Momen on Monday said if the Argentine government decided to open a mission or a consular in Dhaka, it would be a “bonus”.

Bangladesh entered a diplomatic relationship with Argentina in 1972 and an embassy was set up in Dhaka. But the country shut it down in 1978.

Last year, Argentina decided to reopen an embassy in Bangladesh to advance trade growth and diversify exports.

In the second week of December, Cafeiro held a meeting with Momen in New York with all eyes on the culmination of the FIFA World Cup.