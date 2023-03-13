Political stability leads to development, says Hasina

Bangladesh is able to develop when there is political stability, says Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“If we have political stability, we have seen that the country develops,” she said during a press conference to discuss the highlights of her recent visit to Qatar on Monday.

“But we must be patient for it to take effect. Ultimately, the people will resolve any instability.”

Regarding criticism of her government’s handling of Bangladesh’s economic instability, the prime minister said: "We kept promises we made to people."

"We can at least claim that we set some targets for development and met the targets by the deadline. Now is the time to march on."