Darkness under the light: no education for children working at Dhaka University canteens

Like any other teenager in a countryside town in Bangladesh, 13-year-old Md Kamal (not his real name) thought his childhood will only involve going to school, having friends over for chitchat, sports and other extracurricular activities until he graduates high school.

All his hopes and dreams crashed in one fell swoop when his father, the sole breadwinner in the family, died at the beginning of this year. Kamal’s family, in an act of desperation to survive in an economy dealing with soaring inflation, was forced to find him a job as an attendant at the students’ canteen at Dhaka University’s Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, one of the oldest residential halls of the institution.

An attendant’s life is pretty hard.

Kamal’s working hours start very early in the morning and finish at 11pm, with no weekends whatsoever.

Although Kamal gets to live and eat for free at the canteen, his wages are embarrassing, a mere Tk 100 per day, cumulatively Tk 3,000 per month.

But for the family, considering their current economic predicament, that amount is a massive help, which means, for the former fifth-grader Kamal, there is no reprieve from this excruciating life in the foreseeable future.

Kamal’s life is not different from at least a few hundred teenagers who work in similar positions in other canteens of the total of 19 halls of residence of the university and other tea shops and convenience stores around the campus.