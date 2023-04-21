Mercury hits 42.8 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, rain in the forecast

With a searing 42.8 degrees Celsius, Chuadanga is once again the hottest place in Bangladesh, although other areas are anticipating rain in a pattern similar to the days past.
The recent heat wave in Rajshahi continued on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 42.5 degrees Celsius. After four days, though, Chuadanga beat it by recording the day's hottest temperature.
Thermometers in Pabna’s Ishwardi rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Apr 17, the second-highest temperature ever recorded in the country and the highest in the last 50 years. Chuadanga district had recorded the highest day temperature for a week until Pabna bettered it.
Despite a slight drop in temperature, the oppressive heat persists across the country, disrupting life.
The longing for rain is intensifying as the weather forecast indicates a possibility of rain in some regions. It did rain in Sylhet, but it failed to bring relief to the citizens desperately hoping for a respite from the sweltering heat.
The Met Office predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds on Thursday at one or two places over Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions apart from Dhaka, but rain was reported in only Netrakona at night.
It said day temperature may fall slightly, and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country on Friday. It also forecast rain in some areas.
Despite the forecast of rain, the scorching heat continues to make life difficult across Bangladesh, with people feeling uncomfortable and experiencing burning sensations when going outside. Surviving in such conditions is becoming increasingly challenging.
On Monday, the temperature in Chuadanga rose to 43 degrees Celsius, with at least five districts, including Chuadanga and Rajshahi, experiencing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.
The temperature in Dhaka slightly dropped to 38 degrees Celsius, but it was barely a relief for the residents from the scorching heat.
Despite the Eid holidays in Dhaka, people returning home are still suffering from the oppressive heat as they gather at bus stands, railway stations, and launch terminals.
Everyone, including rickshaw puller Jane Alam and Hadis Mia, who came out for Eid shopping, is hoping for rain to bring relief from the scorching summer heat.
Alam, who was waiting for passengers at Mirpur-10, said that it had been very hot during the day, but a little wind had been blowing since the afternoon, which was making it slightly better.
The temperature on Thursday was recorded at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi, 37.4 degrees Celsius in Rangpur, 35.4 degrees Celsius in Mymensingh, 37.4 degrees Celsius in Sylhet, 37.3 degrees Celsius in Chattogram and 36 degrees Celsius in Barishal.
The latest weather forecast shows a western low pressure over West Bengal and adjoining areas, extending to the South Bay of Bengal.
The weather report indicates that Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia districts are experiencing an intense heat wave, while Bogura, Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola and the districts in the Dhaka and Rangpur divisions are experiencing mild to a moderate heat wave, which may persist.
On Apr 15, the temperature in Chuadanga reached 42.2 degrees Celsius. The following day, the highest temperature recorded was 41.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore and Chuadanga.
Chuadanga recorded a temperature of 42 degrees Celsius in 2014. Before that, the highest temperature recorded in the country was 43 degrees Celsius in 1995 and 2002.
The highest temperature registered since Bangladesh’s independence was 45.1 degrees on May 15, 1972, in Rajshahi.