Mercury hits 42.8 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga, rain in the forecast

With a searing 42.8 degrees Celsius, Chuadanga is once again the hottest place in Bangladesh, although other areas are anticipating rain in a pattern similar to the days past.

The recent heat wave in Rajshahi continued on Thursday, with temperatures reaching 42.5 degrees Celsius. After four days, though, Chuadanga beat it by recording the day's hottest temperature.

Thermometers in Pabna’s Ishwardi rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Apr 17, the second-highest temperature ever recorded in the country and the highest in the last 50 years. Chuadanga district had recorded the highest day temperature for a week until Pabna bettered it.

Despite a slight drop in temperature, the oppressive heat persists across the country, disrupting life.