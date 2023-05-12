Bangladesh MP seeks the truth about killing of father during 1975 turmoil

Naheed Ezaher Khan was 5 years old when her father Colonel Khandekar Najmul Huda was killed amid coups and counter-coups following the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

“I always had thought about filing a case myself when I think I can seek justice for my father. I did it yesterday,” Naheed said on Thursday after the police opened an investigation into the incident.

Now, 48 years after her father’s killing, Naheed is an MP from a seat reserved for women from the ruling Awami League, which Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina heads.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Naheed said: “It seems this is the right time because the pro-Liberation War forces are with us.”