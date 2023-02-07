Take steps to curb air pollution: Quader to Dhaka mayors

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called on two Dhaka mayors to take emergency steps to curb the city’s air pollution.

Highlighting the danger of air pollution, the road transport and bridges minister made the call from a roadshow for safe roads at the Matsya Bhaban intersection on Tuesday.

Dhaka topped the list of cities on the poor air quality index due to heavy dust particles found in the air in winter.

On Jan 22, the air pollution score was 271 AQI for the capital, which was described as very unhealthy by IQAir, a Swiss group that measures air quality levels. Tuesday’s air pollution score was recorded at 170 AQI, deemed unhealthy. An AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.