    Cyclone Midhili destroys Tk 2bn crops in 5 districts of Chattogram

    The damage of crops in Lakshmipur was worth Tk 1.26 billion

    Uttam Sen Guptabdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Nov 2023, 07:17 PM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2023, 07:17 PM

    Cyclone Midhili, which lashed Bangladesh’s coast recently with devastation despite being a ‘weak’ storm, has destroyed crops worth Tk 2 billion in five districts of Chattogram, according to government estimates.

    Mostly winter crops were damaged where the losses amounted to Tk 906.4 million and the estimated losses of Aman paddy was over Tk 820 million, said a report by the Department of Agricultural Extension.

    The department on Monday sent the report on the damage caused by the storm to crops in
    Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts.

    Md Nashir Uddin, a divisional deputy director of the department, said the ministry will decide on assistance or incentives for the affected farmers based on the report.

    The cyclone has damaged Aman paddy of 432.6 hectares of land, according to the report.

    Pea, mustard, Boro paddy seed beds, betel and lentils have also been damaged.

    Nasir said Aman paddy was damaged mostly in the Lakshmipur and Noakhali districts where Chattogram encountered losses of winter vegetables.


    The damage of crops in Lakshmipur was worth Tk 1.26 billion.

