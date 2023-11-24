Cyclone Midhili destroys Tk 2bn crops in 5 districts of Chattogram

The department on Monday sent the report on the damage caused by the storm to crops in

Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur districts.



Md Nashir Uddin, a divisional deputy director of the department, said the ministry will decide on assistance or incentives for the affected farmers based on the report.



The cyclone has damaged Aman paddy of 432.6 hectares of land, according to the report.



Pea, mustard, Boro paddy seed beds, betel and lentils have also been damaged.



Nasir said Aman paddy was damaged mostly in the Lakshmipur and Noakhali districts where Chattogram encountered losses of winter vegetables.



The damage of crops in Lakshmipur was worth Tk 1.26 billion.