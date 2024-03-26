Bhutanese king joins Shahabuddin, Hasina in paying tribute to martyrs on Bangladesh's Independence Day

President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have led the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War on the 53rd anniversary of Bangladesh's emergence as a sovereign country.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan -- the first country to recognise Bangladesh's independence -- joined the heads of state and government at the National Memorial in Savar on Tuesday to honour the fallen heroes.

After laying wreaths at the altar of the memorial, the dignitaries observed a moment of silence while the Armed Forces offered a guard of honour as bugles played a sombre tune.

Hasina later paid her respects to the martyrs in her capacity as the chief of the ruling Awami League, accompanied by senior party leaders.

Shahabuddin, Hasina, and King Wangchuck left their signatures in the guest book before leaving the memorial. Bhutanese Queen Consort Jetsun Pema was also present during the tribute.