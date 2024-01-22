Factory workers protest on Dhaka-Tangail highway over new govt pay scale

Factory workers have blocked a highway in Gazipur’s Kaliakair Upazila demanding implementation of the new pay scale announced by the government.

The workers of Cocola Food Products Ltd launched the protest on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in the Upazila’s Mouchak area around 7:30am and blocked the route for nearly two hours on Monday.

Traffic tailbacks stretched nearly several kilometres on the route due to the protest. Law enforcers used tear gas to disperse the protesters. Several workers were injured in the incident.