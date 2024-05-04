Heatwave will last across most of Bangladesh for another day, says Met Office

The Meteorological Department issues the latest warning for four divisions

The ongoing heatwave will continue to scorch large swathes of Bangladesh for at least one day, the Meteorological Department has said in its latest heat warning.

It issued the warning for Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions, which are experiencing mild to moderate heatwave, on Saturday evening.

Due to an increase in humidity, the discomfort may continue, according to the warning.

Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman told bdnews24.com that the mercury will fall after Sunday.

“All the areas are experiencing varying degrees of rain, which will start all over the country on May 7,” he said.

The nationwide highest temperature on Saturday was recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi.

In Dhaka, the highest temperature was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave has been scorching Bangladesh for a record-extending 35 days since Mar 31.

The highest temperature this season was 43.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore. It is the second highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh’s history.