SC stays HC order to allot stall to Adarsha Prokashani at Ekushey Book Fair

The Supreme Court has stayed the High Court's order to allot a stall to Adarsha Prokashoni at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

A three-judge Appellate Division panel, headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, passed the stay order on Wednesday after hearing a plea by Bangla Academy challenging the High Court decision.

The academy denied Adarsha access to the fair this year over three books, prompting the publishing house’s CEO Mahbub Rahman to accuse the academy of taking a stance against freedom of speech. Adarsha had been participating in the fair since 2010.