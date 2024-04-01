    বাংলা

    High Court suspends BUET’s order banning student politics

    The decision clears the way for political activities on the campus

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 1 April 2024, 08:33 AM
    Updated : 1 April 2024, 08:33 AM

    The High Court has suspended a 2019 order by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology that barred student politics on campus.

    The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the order on Monday.

    As a result of the decision, there is no bar to political activities on the campus of BUET, one of the leading engineering universities and academic institutions in the country.

    Student politics was barred by an ‘emergency notice’ from the BUET administration following the death of Abrar Farhad, a student who was beaten to death on Oct 11, 2019.

    BUET student Imtiaz Hossain Rahim filed a petition with the High Court challenging the notice.

    In addition to staying the BUET administration’s notice, the court also issued a rule asking why the notice should not be declared illegal.

