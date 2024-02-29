Suhrawardy Udyan may become unavailable. Where’ll Ekushey Book Fair be held?

As readers, publishers, and writers bask in the joy of a two-day extension of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, uncertainty looms large over the venue of next year's fair.
According to officials of the fair’s organiser Bangla Academy, the housing and public works ministry plans to start a few projects on Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan premises in March to create new spaces for cultural activities.
As such, the ministry's decision to renovate the grounds has sparked confusion over the venue of next year's book fair.
Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda told bdnews24.com the ministry was even unwilling to allot the Suhrawardy Udyan for the fair this year, but gave the permission after some consideration.
"They might allow it next year. It's too soon for any sort of speculation," he added.
The poet also said he personally believes the fair should be held at Bangla Academy because of its bearing with the Central Shaheed Minar and the academy premises.
"The spatial distance of the book fair will not be a desirable outcome," he said.
When asked if the government had given any directive to relocate the book fair next year, Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed said no such decision has been finalised yet.
“Many renovation and beautification projects are ongoing at Suhrawardy Udyan, but we are discussing with the prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] to select a permanent location for the fair."
According to Khalil, no decision has been made to shift the Ekushey Book Fair to Purbachal next year.