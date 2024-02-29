Suhrawardy Udyan may become unavailable. Where’ll Ekushey Book Fair be held?

As readers, publishers, and writers bask in the joy of a two-day extension of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair, uncertainty looms large over the venue of next year's fair.

According to officials of the fair’s organiser Bangla Academy, the housing and public works ministry plans to start a few projects on Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan premises in March to create new spaces for cultural activities.

As such, the ministry's decision to renovate the grounds has sparked confusion over the venue of next year's book fair.

Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Nurul Huda told bdnews24.com the ministry was even unwilling to allot the Suhrawardy Udyan for the fair this year, but gave the permission after some consideration.