Bangladesh set to ring in Pahela Baishakh 1431 with richness of human culture and heritage

Bangladeshis are all geared up to greet Pahela Boishakh, the first day of the Bangla calendar, with a renewed message for the victory of humanity.

They will sing “Eso He Baishakh” and other songs at programmes celebrating the arrival of the Bangla New Year 1431 on Sunday.

With people decked up in vibrant colours and painted cheeks, cultural organisation Chhayanaut will start its curtain-raising event at dawn at Ramna Batamul in Dhaka with raga Ahir Bhairav on flute.