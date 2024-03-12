Primary, secondary schools to stay open for Ramadan as Bangladesh’s top court stays HC order

During the hearing, Attorney General AM Aminuddin pointed to practices in other Muslim-majority countries to argue for keeping educational institutions open during Ramadan.

He referred to Saudi Arabia's plans to keep schools open until the last week of March before closing them from Mar 27-April 12.

He also noted that Iran would only shut schools for two days and provided examples from Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Malaysia.

Chief Justice Hassan then questioned Advocate AKM Foyez, representing the writ petitioner, on their reasoning for seeking school closures.

"It's a different context in our country. Here the parents are affected as well. They, too, go through difficulties [if the schools are open]," he said.

The chief justice countered, "Why? I see mothers wearing sarees and going out."