Primary, secondary schools to stay open for Ramadan as Bangladesh’s top court stays HC order

The Supreme Court has stayed a High Court order that instructed primary and secondary schools to remain closed during the month of Ramadan.
As a result of the top court’s decision, schools will remain open for several days during the month of fasting, lawyers said.
A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan issued the order after hearing the state's appeal against the High Court ruling on Tuesday.
During the hearing, Attorney General AM Aminuddin pointed to practices in other Muslim-majority countries to argue for keeping educational institutions open during Ramadan.
He referred to Saudi Arabia's plans to keep schools open until the last week of March before closing them from Mar 27-April 12.
He also noted that Iran would only shut schools for two days and provided examples from Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Malaysia.
Chief Justice Hassan then questioned Advocate AKM Foyez, representing the writ petitioner, on their reasoning for seeking school closures.
"It's a different context in our country. Here the parents are affected as well. They, too, go through difficulties [if the schools are open]," he said.
The chief justice countered, "Why? I see mothers wearing sarees and going out."
The court subsequently suspended the High Court order.
The Ministry of Education had decided to keep public and private lower secondary and secondary schools open for 15 days during the month of fasting, from Mar 11 to Mar 25.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had also instructed government primary schools to hold regular classes for the first 10 days of Ramadan.
However, a petition was filed at the High Court requesting it to overturn the government’s decision.
The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat then suspended the government’s order on Sunday, ordering school closures during the month of fasting.
The Appellate Division’s decision on Tuesday overrules the High Court and means schools will remain open for several days.