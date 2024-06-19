9 die as landslides hit Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar

The incident occurred at the No. 8, 9, 10 and 14 camps in Ukhiya and rescue work is underway

Nine people have reportedly been killed after four separate landslides at Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

Md Mizanur Rahman, the refugee, relief and relocation commissioner, said on Wednesday morning: “These landslides occurred between late on Tuesday night and into this morning at camps No. 8, 9, 10, and 14. Rescue work is underway. So far, nine bodies have been recovered.”

Two bodies were recovered from camp No. 8, two from camp No. 9, four from camp No. 10 and one from camp No. 14.

Amir Jafar, commander of the APBn-8 assigned to provide security at the camp, said: “Two of the dead are Bangladeshi nationals, while the other seven are Rohingya.”

The victims from camp No. 10 were identified as Abu Meher, 25, Shahana, 22, Abul Kalam, 50, and Selima Khatun, 45.

The victims from camp No. 9 were identified as Mohammad Hossain, 50, and Anowara Begum, 18.

The names of the victims from camps No. 8 and 14 have yet to be confirmed by the Office of the Refugee, Relief and Relocation Commissioner.

It has been raining in Cox’s Bazar since Tuesday night. The landslides occurred amid rain that was at times moderate and heavy at others.

Many of the homes in the refugee camp are next to the hills. There have been previous incidents of deaths at the Rohingya camps during landslides. Public announcements are being made over the megaphone, urging those living near the hills to move to safer areas.

Four people were buried in Block C-3 of camp No. 10 around 6am, said Commissioner Mizanur. Two units from the Fire Service then recovered the bodies.

A landslide occurred around 3am at camp No. 9’s Block I-4, killing two people.

The landslides at camps 8 and 14 occurred around 4am, he added.

There have been no reports of injuries in these landslides.