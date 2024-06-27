India concerned about violence in Myanmar, urges early democratic transition

Myanmar plunged into turmoil after a 2021 military coup seized power from an elected government

India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam speaks during a joint press conference with Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo at the Sofitel Hotel in Manila, Philippines, March 26, 2024. REUTERS

India's foreign minister said he voiced concern about the impact of continuing violence in Myanmar in a meeting on Wednesday with his counterpart from the Southeast Asian nation.

Myanmar plunged into turmoil after a 2021 military coup seized power from an elected government, sparking a protest movement that has evolved into a full-blown civil war, in which the military has lost control of large swathes of territory.

India has maintained its relationship with the ruling junta, even as armed resistance to the military has expanded, and it has an infrastructure project in Myanmar's western Rakhine state where heavy fighting has raged in recent months.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he sought a commitment to protecting India's ongoing projects in Myanmar in the meeting with counterpart Than Swe.

He also said he called for an early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar, days after the Indian ambassador to Myanmar met the chief of the junta administration's election commission this week.

A junta spokesman did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment.

Jaishankar said he "pressed for credible security protection for our ongoing projects in the country. Urged early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar. India stands ready to help in any manner".