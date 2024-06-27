Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 27, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'The Bear' cooks up excitement for third season at premiere

One of the show's trademarks is its kitchen scenes featuring flustered chefs and a lot of shouting

'The Bear' cooks up excitement for third season at premiere
Jeremy Allen White arrives for the launch of the third season of the TV show "The Bear" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 25, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 27 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM

Updated : 27 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM

Related Stories
Read More
Kafka letter, in which he says he can no longer write, goes to auction
Kafka letter, in which he says he can no longer write, goes to auction
LA city council saves Marilyn Monroe's home from demolition
LA city council saves Marilyn Monroe's home from demolition
India concerned about violence in Myanmar
India concerned about violence in Myanmar
Turkey beat Czechs to reach last 16
Turkey beat Czechs to reach last 16
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More