'The Bear' cooks up excitement for third season at premiere

Jeremy Allen White arrives for the launch of the third season of the TV show "The Bear" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 25, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo

The cast and creators of the 10-time Emmy-winning FX series “The Bear” celebrated its third season with hype and hoopla on Tuesday at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The show follows award-winning chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who inherits his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago and tries to revitalise it.

This Hollywood premiere stood out to White compared with the previous ones.

"It's crazy, man," he told Reuters as adoring fans gathered outside on the sidewalk. "We did a premiere for season one and it was before anybody had seen our show. We had it, and it was lovely, but it wasn't at this scale. Certainly, people weren't out here calling our names and stuff. It's a beautiful thing, man.”

Season three of “The Bear” arrives on Walt Disney-owned Hulu on Wednesday. The New York Times this week called the show a "cultural phenomenon that sparked new interest in the people behind the scenes at restaurants."

Ayo Edebiri, who plays Carmy’s sous-chef, Sydney, feels that the show continues to evolve.

"In a major way, I think the show is also pushing itself. I think that's one of Chris' greatest qualities is he's never settled in a way,” she told Reuters, referring to series creator Christopher Storer.

“It's sort of the show mirroring life a bit,” she added.

For Edebiri, it is a “beautiful dance” to be part of Storer’s determination to push himself artistically.

One of the show's trademarks is its kitchen scenes featuring flustered chefs and a lot of shouting.

White, however, is used to the environment by now. "I don't mind it,” he said. “I think getting that energy out sometimes is really nice. It's like taking a melatonin or something, like you know, when you get it out, you can go home a little more relaxed."