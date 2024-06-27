Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 27, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

LA city council saves Marilyn Monroe's home from demolition

It was the only residence she ever owned before she died there six months later of an apparent drug overdose

LA city council saves Marilyn Monroe's home from demolition
View of the front entrance of Marilyn Monroe's former Spanish Colonial-style house in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 11, 2023. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 27 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM

Updated : 27 Jun 2024, 11:01 AM

Related Stories
Read More
Kafka letter, in which he says he can no longer write, goes to auction
Kafka letter, in which he says he can no longer write, goes to auction
'The Bear' cooks up excitement for third season at premiere
'The Bear' cooks up excitement for third season at premiere
India concerned about violence in Myanmar
India concerned about violence in Myanmar
Turkey beat Czechs to reach last 16
Turkey beat Czechs to reach last 16
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More