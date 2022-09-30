Daughter says Khulna woman found in Faridpur went into hiding, wasn’t abducted

Rahima Begum, the woman who was found in mysterious circumstances in Faridpur nearly a month after she went ‘missing’ from her home in Khulna, was actually in hiding, her daughter Moriom Mannan has said.

Rahima, 55, went ‘missing’ from her home at Banikpara in Khulna’s Maheshwarpasha on Aug 27.

Appeals by Moriom for help to find her mother on social media drew huge responses. Demonstrations were also organised to demand the authorities find her swiftly.

After much drama, Rahima was found on Sept 24 and police said she hid in a past neighbour’s home.

Rahima claimed in a statement given to a court that she had been abducted and took shelter in the house in Faridpur upon her release.