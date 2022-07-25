RAB seizes 'biggest' consignment of illegal liquor, uncovers Munshiganj smuggling ring

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has confiscated a large consignment of foreign liquors disguised as threads and machinery in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon en route from the Chattogram Port.

The bottles were stored in two large containers and released without scan at the port, RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said on Sunday.

RAB found as many as 36,816 bottles and said the primary buyers of these illegal liquors were some hotels, bars and clubs in Dhaka. A group from Munshiganj was behind the fraudulent import and their network goes as far as Dubai.

The seized shipment is the largest-ever liquor consignment held by RAB.