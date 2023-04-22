Let Bangladesh continue its progress unhindered: Hasina

Bangladesh was able to continue its economic prosperity uninterrupted as the Awami League was in power for three straight terms, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as she prayed on Eid Day.
She also warned the people that any party other than the Awami League would ruin the country’s journey to progress, if elected in the next general election.
Hasina exchanged Eid greetings with her party leaders, literary figures, journalists, teachers and intellectuals along with people from all walks of life at the Ganabhaban on Saturday.
“The people of Bangladesh are at peace now -- receiving medical attention and opportunities for education and improving their lives. I pray to Allah that such advancement of Bangladeshi people stays unhindered.”
Bringing up her arrest and confinement in 2007 over false extortion charges, Hasina said that she was ready to “tolerate all the pains” for the people of the country.
“I was imprisoned in 2007. All Awami League leaders, supporters and students and teachers protested this. The 2008 election was held under massive pressure. Then in 2014 and 2018, people elected us for the development we achieved. Bangladesh has been able to achieve socio-economic progress due to the uninterrupted democracy from 2009 to 2023.”
She then called on the people to help maintain the “momentum of development” started by the Awami League as Bangladesh would graduate from the least developed country status in 2026.
Hasina expressed relief over Eid travels being less hectic this time than in previous years.
“It took some time to reach home this time but no one had to sit on the streets all day unlike in the past. The best thing is, people travelled to their hometowns rather than staying in the capital -- it sends more money to the rural areas.”
Hasina then highlighted her government’s efforts to provide every village with power and improve economic activities in rural areas. Hasina also reiterated the need for farming on every individual land to boost overall food production with a crisis lurking amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.
She also thanked leaders and supporters of the Awami League and associated organisations along with students, businessmen and public servants for distributing food among the poor instead of holding parties in a time of financial crunch.
“I pray to Allah that people’s ability to help others remain intact,” she said.
“Many rich countries have not been able to stand by their general people, but we were. It was only possible because the Awami League is in power and I thank Allah for that.”
She also spoke about the recent fire incidents and reiterated that she suspected BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami were behind the disasters.
“The fire incidents occurred back-to-back. When Bangabazar caught fire, it appeared to be a mishap. But when several other places went up in flames, it seemed those who terrorised and burnt people alive in 2013, 2014 and 2015 were behind these. We need to look into whether they were involved in these frequent blazes.”
Hasina said dedicating herself to the welfare of the people is what brings her pleasure.
“I’m truly pleased to meet you all today on this holy occasion. Because you are my relatives.”