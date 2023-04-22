Let Bangladesh continue its progress unhindered: Hasina

Bangladesh was able to continue its economic prosperity uninterrupted as the Awami League was in power for three straight terms, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as she prayed on Eid Day.

She also warned the people that any party other than the Awami League would ruin the country’s journey to progress, if elected in the next general election.

Hasina exchanged Eid greetings with her party leaders, literary figures, journalists, teachers and intellectuals along with people from all walks of life at the Ganabhaban on Saturday.

“The people of Bangladesh are at peace now -- receiving medical attention and opportunities for education and improving their lives. I pray to Allah that such advancement of Bangladeshi people stays unhindered.”

Bringing up her arrest and confinement in 2007 over false extortion charges, Hasina said that she was ready to “tolerate all the pains” for the people of the country.

“I was imprisoned in 2007. All Awami League leaders, supporters and students and teachers protested this. The 2008 election was held under massive pressure. Then in 2014 and 2018, people elected us for the development we achieved. Bangladesh has been able to achieve socio-economic progress due to the uninterrupted democracy from 2009 to 2023.”

She then called on the people to help maintain the “momentum of development” started by the Awami League as Bangladesh would graduate from the least developed country status in 2026.