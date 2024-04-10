President Shahabuddin, PM Hasina to attend Eid events

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with people from all walks of life on Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Mohammad Shahbuddin will meet people from all social strata at his official residence Bangabhaban on Eid day.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival for Muslims, on Thursday.

The president will offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah at 8:30am. He will then meet people from all walks of life from 10am to 11:30am at the Bangabhaban, according to his press wing.

The president will convey his Eid greetings to Muslims around the world and people in Bangladesh through the media at the Credential Hall in the Bangabhaban. A total of 1,500 people have been invited to his official residence to celebrate Eid.