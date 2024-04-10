    বাংলা

    President Shahabuddin, PM Hasina to attend Eid events

    Traditionally, the prime minister exchanges Eid greetings with people from all walks of life every year but there was an exception during the coronavirus pandemic

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 April 2024, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 08:36 AM

    President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with people from all walks of life on Eid-ul-Fitr.

    President Mohammad Shahbuddin will meet people from all social strata at his official residence Bangabhaban on Eid day.

    Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival for Muslims, on Thursday.

    The president will offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah at 8:30am. He will then meet people from all walks of life from 10am to 11:30am at the Bangabhaban, according to his press wing.

    The president will convey his Eid greetings to Muslims around the world and people in Bangladesh through the media at the Credential Hall in the Bangabhaban. A total of 1,500 people have been invited to his official residence to celebrate Eid.

    The prime minister’s Eid greetings programme has been organised at her official residence Gonobhaban at 10am, said the press wing.

    Traditionally Hasina, daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, meets people from all walks of life to exchange Eid greetings every year. However, there was an exception during the coronavirus pandemic due to health restrictions.

    The chief of the ruling party Awami League met people on Eid day last year as well.

    She will exchange greetings with the cabinet members, justices, political leaders, the heads of the armed forces, diplomats, senior military and civilian officers and people from different professional groups.

    RELATED STORIES
    Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh on Thursday as Shawwal moon not sighted
    Eid on Thursday
    In Dhaka, the main Eid congregation will be held at the National Eidgah ground at 8:30am
    Bangladesh celebrating 53 years of independence from Pakistan, remembering martyrs
    Nation celebrating independence, remembering martyrs
    The president and the prime minister call for efforts to achieve the desired goal of independence
    Early Eid shoppers in Dhaka feel price pinch as cost of living soars in Ramadan
    Shoppers feel the squeeze in Ramadan
    Prices are rising across the board, but customers' income is failing to keep pace, so sales are suffering, says a Mirpur trader
    President Shahabuddin flies to UK for health check-up
    President off to UK for check-up
    He will return home on Mar 13

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor