Arsonists torch bus in Motijheel ahead of BNP blockade

Unidentified arsonists have set fire to Shilpa Bank's staff bus in Dhaka's Motijheel.

Ershad Hossain, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said two units were sent to the scene after the fire was reported around 3:30pm on Monday.

"The bus was already moved from the spot after the locals doused the fire," he added.

According to Belal Hossain, an inspector of Motijheel Police Station, some seats of the bus were damaged in the fire.