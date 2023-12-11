Arsonists torch bus in Motijheel ahead of BNP blockade

Unidentified arsonists have set fire to Shilpa Bank's staff bus in Dhaka's Motijheel.
Ershad Hossain, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said two units were sent to the scene after the fire was reported around 3:30pm on Monday.
"The bus was already moved from the spot after the locals doused the fire," he added.
According to Belal Hossain, an inspector of Motijheel Police Station, some seats of the bus were damaged in the fire.
The BNP has been staging hartals, or shutdowns, and transport blockades since the party's Oct 28 rally, which ended in clashes with police.
The opposition party has once again called for a nationwide blockade starting on Tuesday.
The fire service has reported 263 vehicles have been set ablaze so far across the country amid growing tensions prior to the Jan 7 elections.