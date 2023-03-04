    বাংলা

    Garment workers block Banani road for two hours over rumours of colleague’s death

    A worker was injured after a bus hit her, leading her colleagues to block the main Dhaka thoroughfare for nearly two hours

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2023, 05:49 AM
    Updated : 4 March 2023, 05:49 AM

    Garment workers have blocked a road in Dhaka's Banani after rumours spread that one of their colleagues was run over and killed by a bus, leading to heavy congestion on Dhaka's Airport Road.

    The protest continued for nearly two hours in the Chairman Bari area on Saturday morning, leading to heavy congestion on the major thoroughfare in the capital.

    The workers eventually cleared the road at 10:30 am, but the traffic jam persisted.

    Workers blocked the road after one of them was hit by a bus and injured, according to Hafizur Rahman, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Traffic Police’s Gulshan Division.

    The injured worker, Tamanna, of Apparel Industries Limited was rushed to hospital after the accident. Rumours of her death spread after the incident, prompting workers to take to the streets.

    Serious traffic congestion led to gridlock and hassle for many commuters on the busy road, leading many of them to get out of their vehicles and walk.

    Abdul Momen, a deputy commissioner of the Gulshan Division traffic police, said, “An accident took place in the morning. Garment workers blocked the road as a worker was injured. Now the road is clear.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Demonstrators torched a traffic police office, several homes and vandalised shops during anti-Ahmadiyya protests in Panchagarh on Friday, Mar 3, 2023.
    Tension in Panchagarh simmers over anti-Ahmadiyya protests
    At least two people have reportedly been killed in the violence, but police could not confirm if the deaths are the result of attacks
    RAB arrests death-row convict who fled after murdering wife two decades ago
    RAB arrests man who fled after murdering wife two decades ago
    Oli went into hiding after beating his wife to death over a domestic feud months after their marriage
    3 die from alcohol poisoning in Jhenaidah
    3 die from alcohol poisoning in Jhenaidah
    Both police and the local mayor confirm the reports of deaths linked to alcohol consumption
    Bangladesh approves high-yield, low-carb rice variety
    Bangladesh approves low-carb rice variety
    The National Seed Board approves two new high-yield rice varieties, BRRI-105 and BRRI-106. One of them poses a low diabetes risk

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher