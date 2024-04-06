Body found in Banani DOHS house

Police have recovered a decomposing body from a home in Dhaka’s Banani DOHS.

The body of 55-year-old Alaul was found in a bathroom on the fifth floor of the building on Road No. 6 around 9:30pm.

“We believe he may have died three days ago,” said Inspector (Operation) Humayun Kabir of the Cantonment Police Station.

“The house aide tried contacting him over the phone and calling out at the door for the past two days, but left when she could not contact him. After the same thing happened today, she called Alaul’s brother. The brother came to the house, opened the door with a spare key, found the body in the bathroom and contacted the police.”