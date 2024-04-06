    বাংলা

    Body found in Banani DOHS house

    55-year-old Alaul lived alone and is believed to have died several days ago

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 April 2024, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2024, 11:54 AM

    Police have recovered a decomposing body from a home in Dhaka’s Banani DOHS.

    The body of 55-year-old Alaul was found in a bathroom on the fifth floor of the building on Road No. 6 around 9:30pm.

    “We believe he may have died three days ago,” said Inspector (Operation) Humayun Kabir of the Cantonment Police Station.

    “The house aide tried contacting him over the phone and calling out at the door for the past two days, but left when she could not contact him. After the same thing happened today, she called Alaul’s brother. The brother came to the house, opened the door with a spare key, found the body in the bathroom and contacted the police.”

    Alaul’s older brother Ahsanul Haque said that the apartment belonged to their younger sister who had moved to the US with her family. Alaul lived there alone.

    Alaul had suffered from heart issues for a long time, Ahsanul said.

    “A long time ago, Alaul had worked at a pharmaceutical company. Then he worked at a travel agency for a time. He was unemployed.”

    Alaul and his wife had divorced nearly a decade ago, said Sub Inspector Ali Akbar of the Cantonment Police Station. She now lives in New Zealand with their daughter.

    Alaul’s body has been sent to the morgue at Suhrawardy Hospital, the police official said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Crude bomb blast kills 1, injures 2 in Madaripur’s Kalkini
    Crude bomb blast kills 1 in Madaripur
    Police say the explosion occurred when miscreants were making bombs
    A view of the Milky Way from an area of Puyehue National Park near Osorno City, Chile, May 8, 2008.
    Scientists identify Milky Way's ancient building blocks Shakti, Shiva
    These structures may be relics of two distinct galaxies that merged roughly 12 billion years ago with the Milky Way's primordial pieces during the galaxy's infancy, scientists say
    File Photo
    4 dead in Dhaka road accidents
    The dead include two children
    Fire breaks out at under-construction building in Dhaka's Banani
    Fire breaks out at under-construction building in Dhaka's Banani
    A firefighting unit has been dispatched to the scene to douse the flames

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp