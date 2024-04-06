Body found in Banani DOHS house

Police have recovered a decomposing body from a home in Dhaka’s Banani DOHS.
The body of 55-year-old Alaul was found in a bathroom on the fifth floor of the building on Road No. 6 around 9:30pm.
“We believe he may have died three days ago,” said Inspector (Operation) Humayun Kabir of the Cantonment Police Station.
“The house aide tried contacting him over the phone and calling out at the door for the past two days, but left when she could not contact him. After the same thing happened today, she called Alaul’s brother. The brother came to the house, opened the door with a spare key, found the body in the bathroom and contacted the police.”
Alaul’s older brother Ahsanul Haque said that the apartment belonged to their younger sister who had moved to the US with her family. Alaul lived there alone.
Alaul had suffered from heart issues for a long time, Ahsanul said.
“A long time ago, Alaul had worked at a pharmaceutical company. Then he worked at a travel agency for a time. He was unemployed.”
Alaul and his wife had divorced nearly a decade ago, said Sub Inspector Ali Akbar of the Cantonment Police Station. She now lives in New Zealand with their daughter.
Alaul’s body has been sent to the morgue at Suhrawardy Hospital, the police official said.