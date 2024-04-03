    বাংলা

    11,732 pass 44th BCS written exam

    The results for the examinations can be checked on the PSC website and by SMS

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 April 2024, 11:27 AM
    Updated : 3 April 2024, 11:27 AM

    A total of 11,732 applicants have passed the written portion of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service, or BCS, exam.

    The results were published on the website of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (bpsc.gov.bd) on Wednesday afternoon.

    They can also be checked on mobile by typing PSC<space>44<registration number> and sending the SMS to 16222.

    The oral examinations of those who passed the written portion of the exam will begin on May 8.

    The 44th BCS exam will appoint 1,710 applicants to positions in 25 cadres in the civil service.

    More to follow

