11,732 pass 44th BCS written exam

A total of 11,732 applicants have passed the written portion of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service, or BCS, exam.
The results were published on the website of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (bpsc.gov.bd) on Wednesday afternoon.
They can also be checked on mobile by typing PSC<space>44<registration number> and sending the SMS to 16222.
The oral examinations of those who passed the written portion of the exam will begin on May 8.
The 44th BCS exam will appoint 1,710 applicants to positions in 25 cadres in the civil service.
