Heatwave for at least two more days, temperatures to rise

The heatwave will continue for at least two more days and temperature may rise further, Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast.

“The situation will remain unchanged. The mercury will hover around 43 degrees Celsius. It may rise past this level,” the department’s Director Azizur Rahman told http://bdnews24.com on Monday night.

“Temperatures will ease some time between May 2 and 7 because of rains, which are likely to occur across the country. There’s no possibility of temperatures to ease before May 2,” he said.

The department said the heatwave was sweeping over 57 of the 64 districts in the country on Monday.

In its evening bulletin, the department said heatwave was very severe over the districts of Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi and severe over Dhaka division and the rest of Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

The level was mild to moderate over Barishal, Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and the district of Mymensingh.

Chuadanga recorded 43 degrees Celsius temperature – the third highest in Bangladesh’s history.

The mercury soared to 40.5 degrees Celsius in Dhaka – the highest this season.