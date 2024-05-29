Couple killed as brick pile falls on tin house in Narsingdi

A local trader of sand and brick had piled the brick next to the house and had not heeded requests to move it

A couple has been killed after a pile of bricks collapsed onto their tin house during a storm brought on by Cyclone Remal in Narsingdi.

The incident occurred in the Chagriapara area of the Sadar Upazila early on Tuesday morning, said Md Tanvir Ahmed, chief of the Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station.

The dead were identified as Kalu Mia, 75, and his wife Sabmeher Begum, 60.

Their son Ibrahim Mia said that bricks had been piled up right next to the house. The cyclone had led to persistent rain in the area and when the ground shifted underneath the pile it collapsed onto the house.

Ibrahim’s parents were saying their Fajr prayers at the time. They were caught underneath the brick pile and killed.

Locals noticed the incident, removed the bricks, and sent the two bodies to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, said local UP Chairman Saiful Haque Swapan.

Akkas Fakir, a trader in sand and brick, had set up the brick pile next to the house, Ibrahim said.

“Despite our repeated objections he kept piling the brick up in this risky way. And now I have lost my parents. I will take legal action.”

“Once the incident was reported, we sent police to the scene,” said OC Tanvir. “We are looking into the incident.”