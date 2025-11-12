Shatabdi Paribahan bus set on fire in Mirpur

Arsonists have set fire to a local bus belonging to Shatabdi Paribahan outside Sony Cinema Hall in Dhaka’s Mirpur in broad daylight.

The outbreak of the fire immediately triggered widespread panic across the area, bringing traffic on the road to a halt and causing people to run for safety.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Shah Ali Police chief Golam Azam said the arson attack took place around 1pm outside the Sony Cinema Hall. The criminals boarded the bus, which was travelling from Mirpur 2, disguised as passengers.

Locals immediately extinguished the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident but several seats in the front section of the vehicle were damaged.