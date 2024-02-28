Verdict in Hall-Mark loan scam case deferred for further testimony

The verdict in a case related to the much publicised loan scam involving the Hall-Mark Group has been postponed on an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) following the exclusion of confessional statements recorded by two magistrates.

Dhaka's First Special Judge's Court was set to deliver the judgment on Wednesday. Following the ACC's plea, Judge Abul Kashem set Mar 4 to hear the testimony of the magistrates who had recorded the excluded statements.

The case is one of 11 filed 12 years ago against Hall-Mark Group executives and Sonali Bank officials over the embezzlement of around Tk 40 billion.