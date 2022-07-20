Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2022 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 11:47 PM BdST
The government has taken eight decisions to slash expenses and control commodity prices, including stepping up efforts to balance out the energy crisis with a 25 percent reduction in the use of electricity in public offices.
The decisions also included reducing fuel expense allocation for government officers by 20 percent, the prime minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus said at a briefing after a high-level meeting on Wednesday.
“We can reduce power consumption at offices so that the impact on production is not too much. If one of two fans is turned off, we can still work. So we’ve set a tolerable target…” he said.
“Before this, the Cabinet Division had issued a circular asking everyone to leave their AC temperatures at 24 degrees Celsius. We’ve taken the decision again so no one regulates their AC below 24-25 degrees Celsius.”
“The ministries have been told to discuss with the educational institutions to let students travel together on buses or microbuses.”
“We also asked all secretaries to assist the Board of Revenue in achieving their collection targets,” Kaikaus said.
He said the government exercising austerity itself before suggesting others do so was “unique”.
THE DECISIONS:
1. All ministries and offices under them will determine procedures to cut down on power and fuel consumption. All government offices have to reduce using power by 25 percent.
2. The Finance Division will issue a circular to lessen the budget allocated for government officials’ fuel use by 20 percent.
3. In-person meetings must be avoided unless absolutely necessary and most meetings have to be held online.
4. Overseas travels have to be avoided unless necessary.
5. In an effort to keep prices of food and other daily commodities tolerable, market monitoring must be strengthened and strict steps taken through mobile courts against those stockpiling goods and products.
6. The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Primary and Mass Education will move to rationalise the use of private vehicles to transport students to educational institutions.
7. The National Board of Revenue must take necessary steps for the growth of internal assets collection from the start of a financial year and effectively meet targets.
8. Every ministry will move to reduce revenue expenditure by reviewing their purchase plans.
- Heavy rains clog Ctg streets
- Watchdog fines Shohoz over cancelled train tickets
- 5 die in Barishal road crash
- Bangladesh still on tier 2 in US trafficking report
- Students block rail track after failing to get tickets
- Distributors grapple with power cut timetables
- Metro rail Uttara-Agargaon work races against time
- Pay Tk 500,000 for baby born on highway after crash: HC
- Unscheduled power cuts rile Chattogram as PDB's zone-based timetable goes haywire
- Rains bring relief, but leave Chattogram roads waterlogged
- Bangladesh watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets
- 5 die as bus slams into autorickshaw in Barishal
- Bangladesh makes progress, but remains on tier 2 in US human trafficking report
- Students block Dhaka airport station railway after failing to get tickets to Rajshahi
Most Read
- Bangladesh inflation hits 9-year high of 7.56% in June, squeezing households harder
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
- Engineers race against time to meet December deadline for metro rail's Uttara-Agargaon launch
- After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits
- High Court orders Tk 500,000 in initial damages for baby born on highway after crash
- Train services resume at Dhaka airport station as students clear tracks
- Bangladesh grapples with rolling power cut timetables as shortage overshoots prediction
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables