Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices

The decisions also included reducing fuel expense allocation for government officers by 20 percent, the prime minister's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus said at a briefing after a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

“We can reduce power consumption at offices so that the impact on production is not too much. If one of two fans is turned off, we can still work. So we’ve set a tolerable target…” he said.

“Before this, the Cabinet Division had issued a circular asking everyone to leave their AC temperatures at 24 degrees Celsius. We’ve taken the decision again so no one regulates their AC below 24-25 degrees Celsius.”

On fuel consumption at education centres, Kaikaus said: “Educational institutions run many vehicles. We’ve asked the education ministry and primary and mass education ministry to ensure that students use their own vehicles.”

“The ministries have been told to discuss with the educational institutions to let students travel together on buses or microbuses.”

“We also asked all secretaries to assist the Board of Revenue in achieving their collection targets,” Kaikaus said.

Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, a senior secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, said: “Many countries in the world are going through a recession and are hit by power and fuel crises. We're preparing ahead in Bangladesh…”

He said the government exercising austerity itself before suggesting others do so was “unique”.

THE DECISIONS:

1. All ministries and offices under them will determine procedures to cut down on power and fuel consumption. All government offices have to reduce using power by 25 percent.

2. The Finance Division will issue a circular to lessen the budget allocated for government officials’ fuel use by 20 percent.

3. In-person meetings must be avoided unless absolutely necessary and most meetings have to be held online.

4. Overseas travels have to be avoided unless necessary.

5. In an effort to keep prices of food and other daily commodities tolerable, market monitoring must be strengthened and strict steps taken through mobile courts against those stockpiling goods and products.

6. The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Primary and Mass Education will move to rationalise the use of private vehicles to transport students to educational institutions.

7. The National Board of Revenue must take necessary steps for the growth of internal assets collection from the start of a financial year and effectively meet targets.

8. Every ministry will move to reduce revenue expenditure by reviewing their purchase plans.