Five die in head-on collision between truck and autorickshaw in Rangpur

The incident occurred at the Soreyartol area on the Rangpur-Sundarganj regional highway around 1 pm on Tuesday, Mahiganj Police chief Mostafizur Rahman said.

Among the victims, police have confirmed the identity of auto-rickshaw driver Raza Mia, a resident of Pirgacha Upazila.

The rest of the victims were from Sundarganj, but the authorities have yet to confirm their identities.

"A group of eight people were heading to Rangpur city from the Devi Chowdhurani area with a patient when the vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction," Mostafizur said, citing locals.

Two people died on the spot and three others were declared dead by a doctor after the injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.