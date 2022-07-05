Home > Bangladesh

Five die in head-on collision between truck and autorickshaw in Rangpur

  Rangpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Jul 2022 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 06:11 PM BdST

A head-on collision between a truck and an autorickshaw has left five people dead and three others injured in Rangpur City Corporation area.

The incident occurred at the Soreyartol area on the Rangpur-Sundarganj regional highway around 1 pm on Tuesday, Mahiganj Police chief Mostafizur Rahman said.

Among the victims, police have confirmed the identity of auto-rickshaw driver Raza Mia, a resident of Pirgacha Upazila.

The rest of the victims were from Sundarganj, but the authorities have yet to confirm their identities.

"A group of eight people were heading to Rangpur city from the Devi Chowdhurani area with a patient when the vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction," Mostafizur said, citing locals. 

Two people died on the spot and three others were declared dead by a doctor after the injured were taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories