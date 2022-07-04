Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 07:16 PM BdST
A former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League has set himself on fire at the National Press Club in Dhaka reportedly out of his frustration over a company’s refusal to pay him Tk 12.6 million in dues.
Gazi Anis, 50, a former president of the organisation's Kushtia district unit who is currently working as a contractor, was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident on Monday.
Md Ali, a man who brought Anis to the hospital, said Anis told him on the way that a company named Henolux owes him Tk 12.6 million, but refused to pay. Anis had demonstrated earlier, demanding the dues, but to no avail.
Citing doctors, Inspector Bachchu Mia at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost said Anis suffered 80 percent burns to his body.
More stories
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Jubo League leader held for 'torturing' elderly man
- Another Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim dies
- Sunamganj floods leave education in tatters
- ‘Missing’ Hilaly found in Savar
- KNF killed innocents in June: PCJSS
- Motorcycles banned from highways during Eid
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ for Grameen Telecom cases
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months
- Bangladesh road accidents claimed 524 lives in June
- Another Bangladeshi pilgrim dies on Hajj trip, raising toll to 12
- Jubo League leader arrested for 'torturing' elderly man in Noakhali
- Fire breaks out at Meghna Group packaging factory in Narayanganj
- Utpal and wife planned big to celebrate their anniversary. It darkened into a day of mourning
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Fire at Meghna Group packaging factory under control after 3.5 hours
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ taken for settlement of Grameen Telecom cases
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from highways for a week during Eid-ul-Azha