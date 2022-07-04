Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka

Gazi Anis, 50, a former president of the organisation's Kushtia district unit who is currently working as a contractor, was admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery after the incident on Monday.

Witnesses said Anis set himself on fire in the garden of the club around 5 pm. People at the scene doused the fire by pouring water.

Md Ali, a man who brought Anis to the hospital, said Anis told him on the way that a company named Henolux owes him Tk 12.6 million, but refused to pay. Anis had demonstrated earlier, demanding the dues, but to no avail.

Citing doctors, Inspector Bachchu Mia at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost said Anis suffered 80 percent burns to his body.