Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2022 02:49 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 02:49 AM BdST
Two aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have collided at the hangar of Shahjalal International Airport in the fourth such incident in less than three months.
The right wing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit the left wing of a Boeing 737 when workers were taking the first one into the hangar for maintenance at 9:20pm on Sunday after it had arrived from Singapore.
Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said engineers were assessing the damage caused by the collision.
Two planes of the flag carrier were grounded for several days after a similar collision in the hangar on Apr 10. Biman suspended five officials, including its principal engineer, over the incident.
On Jun 4, a runway baggage cart of US-Bangla Airlines hit a Boeing 737 of Biman, damaging the aircraft.
Workers started pushing back a Biman Dreamliner without detaching the door from the boarding bridge after the passengers got off the plane on Jun 16. The incident did not cause any damage to the aircraft but Biman opened an investigation.
A day later, the pilot of a Biman Dash-8 carrying 74 passengers on a domestic route, from Barishal, resorted to “technical landing” after problems occurred in the landing gear.
Out of the 21 aircraft in Biman’s fleet now, six are Dreamliners.
- ‘Missing’ Hilaly found in Savar
- KNF killed innocents in June: PCJSS
- Motorcycles banned from highways during Eid
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ for Grameen Telecom cases
- Plans for 400,000 tonnes of rice import approved
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices
- Motorcycles on Padma Bridge unlikely before Eid: official
- 2 children drown in Netrokona floodwaters
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate businessman named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- A new insurgent group blamed PCJSS for a triple killing in June. PCJSS, in response, blames the new group
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from highways for a week during Eid-ul-Azha
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ taken for settlement of Grameen Telecom cases
- Bangladesh approves plans to import 400,000 tonnes of rice after duty cuts
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices as taka weakens against dollar
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Nigerian Islamic court orders death by stoning for men convicted of homosexuality
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- RFL Electronics gets $23m in British loans to boost manufacturing
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Bangladesh unlikely to reopen Padma Bridge to motorcycles before Eid: official
- A suspect was let off after a mix-up over his name. Then he was arrested at his wedding