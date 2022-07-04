Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport

The right wing of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner hit the left wing of a Boeing 737 when workers were taking the first one into the hangar for maintenance at 9:20pm on Sunday after it had arrived from Singapore.

Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said engineers were assessing the damage caused by the collision.

Two planes of the flag carrier were grounded for several days after a similar collision in the hangar on Apr 10. Biman suspended five officials, including its principal engineer, over the incident.

On Jun 4, a runway baggage cart of US-Bangla Airlines hit a Boeing 737 of Biman, damaging the aircraft.

Workers started pushing back a Biman Dreamliner without detaching the door from the boarding bridge after the passengers got off the plane on Jun 16. The incident did not cause any damage to the aircraft but Biman opened an investigation.

A day later, the pilot of a Biman Dash-8 carrying 74 passengers on a domestic route, from Barishal, resorted to “technical landing” after problems occurred in the landing gear.

Out of the 21 aircraft in Biman’s fleet now, six are Dreamliners.