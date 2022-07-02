Homes and dreams torn apart by floods, they sleep rough on Sunamganj highways
Masum Billah, from Sunamganj, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2022 01:59 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 02:05 AM BdST
When the devastating floods hit Sunamganj district in the middle of last month, Shahida Begum, a resident of Ambari village under Dowarabazar Upazila, took shelter with her two babies in a building on a higher plain, half a kilometre away from her place, a cosy hut made of mud.
She carried the two children on her shoulders so that they would not drown in the incoming waves of floodwater that ravaged much of the district.
On her way to the shelter, she witnessed carcasses of dead domestic animals, and parts of people’s houses floating on the waist-high water.
There was no sign of a hut anymore.
Instead, what remained there was a massive pile of mud and some remnants of her household materials.
Since then, the family took shelter at a point, which is right beside what used to be the hut, of a busy motorway that stretches from Dowarabazar Upazila central to the district town. They have made a tent-like temporary place of their own there, made out of bamboo and plastic sheets.
Hundreds of other people like Shahida have been living like rough sleepers on the highway since the flooding, which carried rain water poured on the Indian state of Assam and Meghalaya at a record level for about a week or so, hit the north-eastern district of Bangladesh.
Shahida’s family share a makeshift cooker made out of the tin for food with another family who took shelter on the highway alongside them.
All the tangible assets Shahida’s family had were washed away by the deluge, including their main staple, rice, and some domesticated chicken and ducks.
Shahida’s elder brother Kaiyum, who was identified by his first name, goes out every morning to look for relief support from different sources to feed the family of 10.
When it rains, she said, the makeshift shelter can hardly resist the water coming inside.
Kaiyum was spotted busy fixing the hut so that they forgo the life the family were forced to adopt as soon as possible.
Elderly Ayesha Begum, the matriarch of the family that has been residing beside Shahida’s on the highway, used to live in a similar hut not far from where she is living now.
It’s no longer there.
Every day, she waits for her turn to cook for the family until Shahida’s family finishes theirs.
These people do not know when they can return to their places and will be able to end this abysmal phase of their lives.
Some 30 more similar temporary shelters were spotted by bdnews24.com on a different highway in Janigaon, which is located approximately eight kilometres away from Sunamganj town.
Whenever they sense a vehicle has arrived with some aid, chaos ensues as every family rushes for their shares.
ADMINISTRATION YET TO GET A COMPLETE PICTURE
According to Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Hossain, hundreds of families as such have also taken shelter Sylhet-Sunamganj highway.
“We're yet to get an actual figure. It'll take still another month to get a full picture of devastation” he said.
[Written in English by Adil Mahmood; editing by Biswadip Das]
- Homes torn apart, they live on highway
- Slain teacher's school to reopen on Saturday
- AL suspends leader over humiliation of teacher
- BRTA readjusts bus fares in southwest
- Floods batter 45,000 houses in Sunamganj
- Daylong tailback at expressway toll plaza
- 12-hour wait ends with no train tickets
- How the Holey Artisan attack changed Bangladesh
- Homes and dreams torn apart by floods, the sleep rough on Sunamganj highways
- Slain teacher Utpal's school in Savar to reopen on Saturday, accused student expelled
- Awami League suspends local leader over humiliation of college principal in Narail
- Bangladesh readjusts bus fares on southwestern routes as expressway tolling starts
- Floods damage over 45,000 houses in Sunamganj with more under water
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
Most Read
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Daylong chaos as expressway tolling slows traffic
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Padma Bridge to be constructed soon: PM
- Slain student Abrar Fahad's brother Faiyaj passes BUET admission test
- Six years after the worst terrorist attack, what lessons has Bangladesh learnt?
- Haji Salim released on parole to attend brother's funeral
- Devastated by floods, northeast Bangladesh faces danger from plastics used for aid packaging