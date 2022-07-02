Dalela may replace Doraiswami as Indian envoy to Bangladesh: report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2022 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2022 02:56 PM BdST
Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian high commissioner in Bangladesh, is expected to take over as his country’s envoy to the UK, according to The Hindustan Times.
Sudhakar Dalela, the deputy chief of mission in Washington, will likely replace Doraiswami, the Indian newspaper reported on Saturday without saying where it received its information from.
Doraiswami replaced Riva Ganguly Das as high commissioner to Dhaka two years ago. He will now take over from Gaitri Issar Kumar in London.
Doraiswami was an Indian representative to South Korea and Uzbekistan before he was assigned to Dhaka.
Dalela joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1993. He began his diplomatic career in Israel and has since served in Indian Missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Geneva and Washington. His career included a stint in Dhaka previously.
In Delhi, he served as the director of the Prime Minister’s Office, focusing on India's engagement with its South Asian neighbours, China, and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the Gulf, the Middle East, and Africa.
He also served as a joint secretary, overseeing India’s relations with Bhutan and Nepal.
